Wind moves out tonight, spotty showers Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are clinging on to the South Carolina coastline late Sunday night, but will move offshore before sunrise.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Claudette is gaining strength and is expected to regain its Tropical Storm Designation Monday morning.

Locally, most of our communities experienced wind gusts over 30 miles per hour on Sunday. The wind will taper down heading into Monday, but a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.

Monday is also the first full day of summer, and it will feel like it! Afternoon highs return to the lower 90s Monday afternoon.

Daily rain chances hold throughout the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

