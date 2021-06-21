Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Wind moves out tonight, spotty showers Monday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Andrew Gorton
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are clinging on to the South Carolina coastline late Sunday night, but will move offshore before sunrise.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Claudette is gaining strength and is expected to regain its Tropical Storm Designation Monday morning.

Locally, most of our communities experienced wind gusts over 30 miles per hour on Sunday. The wind will taper down heading into Monday, but a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.

Monday is also the first full day of summer, and it will feel like it! Afternoon highs return to the lower 90s Monday afternoon.

Daily rain chances hold throughout the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Calmer weather returns on Monday
Andrew's Sunday evening forecast 6.20

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Talmadge Bridge
Talmadge Bridge reopened after closure for ‘person in distress’
Richmond Hill Police say they arrested a man for aggravated assault and murder in connection to...
Man arrested for murder in Richmond Hill
Chatham County officials warn traces of fentanyl are being found on pills.
Overdose deaths spike in Chatham County; officials blame border crisis
WPD to review use-of-force arrest after fight breaks out near music venue
2 bodies recovered from plane crash in the St. Marys River
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired incident on Parris Island Gateway in Burton

Latest News

Calmer weather returns on Monday
Andrew's Sunday evening forecast 6.20
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert: Claudette prompting showers, gusty wind
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few severe storms possible as Claudette passes north
Tropical Depression Claudette brings in breezy showers
Andrew's Sunday night forecast 6.20