Bulloch County law enforcement receive grant to expand de-escalation training site

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Public safety officers in Statesboro and Bulloch County will expand their training site thanks to a state grant. The expansion will help train officers to de-escalate crisis situations without using their guns or other forms of force.

This $160,000 grant will help give local officers a place to learn the skills they need to use less force in getting a situation under control.

The grant comes from Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Statesboro Police already have a shooting simulator. The grant will help them build space at the joint training complex they share with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. It will give more people the chance to train and a larger space to do it. Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead says the training gives officers more options than just lethal force.

“Making sure that’s engrained in them so that they’re not having to think about their tactics on the street. They can think about de-escalating people, but the tactics come naturally because they’ve had plenty of time to practice that,” said Broadhead.

He says officers deal with people who are in mental or emotional crisis on a daily basis. If police have the tools to train for these situations, it gives everyone a better chance of survival.

They’re working on a timeline to begin construction.

