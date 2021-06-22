Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will movie over the area tonight and become stationary through Thursday. The front will slowly move south of the area Friday allowing high pressure to return this weekend. This will keep us with a chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms everyday. Temps remain well below average due to cloud coverage and rain. Rain chances decrease slightly this weekend allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Today will be Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms through early afternoon, highs 81-84.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows 70-74.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-88.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

TROPICS: A tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands has a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. The wave will continue moving to the west-northwest where it will encounter stronger upper level winds. This should help keep the system weak.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.