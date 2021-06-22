Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Pooler Police looking for suspect after shooting near Towne Center Boulevard
1 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022

Latest News

Summer officially started on Sunday, and a local group is raising awareness about cases of...
Safe Kids Savannah raising awareness to hot car safety
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Gov. Kemp says he has signed final executive order extending COVID-19 public health emergency
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta Variant
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden pushes effort to combat rising tide of violent crime