Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander

Fort Stewart
Fort Stewart
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Col. Manuel Ramirez has taken over the assignment from outgoing garrison commander Col. Bryan Logan. The garrison commander is responsible for managing operations at the installations.

Col. Ramirez has been an Army officer since 1998 and served multiple combat deployments to Iraq. He comes to Fort Stewart from an assignment as Director of the Foreign Intelligence Directorate at the Pentagon.

Col. Ramirez says his priority is making sure soldiers are taken care of.

“So one of these things I want to do is, one of the priorities is people, so renovations on barracks, making sure the families and the dog-faced soldiers that we support on Fort Stewart have the proper homes, have the proper things that they need, their children are taken care of and their schools are good,” he said.

The 3rd Infantry Division also welcomed a new division commander at Fort Stewart on Monday. Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza takes command of the division from Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Pooler Police looking for suspect after shooting near Towne Center Boulevard
1 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022

Latest News

Summer officially started on Sunday, and a local group is raising awareness about cases of...
Safe Kids Savannah raising awareness to hot car safety
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Gov. Kemp says he has signed final executive order extending COVID-19 public health emergency
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta Variant
The Palmetto State is falling behind national percentages in terms of the number of people who...
SC trails nation in COVID vaccination rates
Officials say people can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other...
South Carolina schedules ‘Tax Free Weekend’ for August