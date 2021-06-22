Fort Stewart welcomes new garrison commander

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Col. Manuel Ramirez has taken over the assignment from outgoing garrison commander Col. Bryan Logan. The garrison commander is responsible for managing operations at the installations.

Col. Ramirez has been an Army officer since 1998 and served multiple combat deployments to Iraq. He comes to Fort Stewart from an assignment as Director of the Foreign Intelligence Directorate at the Pentagon.

Col. Ramirez says his priority is making sure soldiers are taken care of.

“So one of these things I want to do is, one of the priorities is people, so renovations on barracks, making sure the families and the dog-faced soldiers that we support on Fort Stewart have the proper homes, have the proper things that they need, their children are taken care of and their schools are good,” he said.

The 3rd Infantry Division also welcomed a new division commander at Fort Stewart on Monday. Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza takes command of the division from Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr.

