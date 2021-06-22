Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp says he has signed final executive order extending COVID-19 public health emergency

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order extending the public health state of emergency due to COVID-19. According to the governor and his office, this will be the last time it’s extended.

The public health state of emergency will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at midnight.

“With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM,” Gov. Kemp said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together - along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others - to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

He continued, “Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.”

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Kemp will sign a state of emergency executive order next week that will aim to help the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

For more information and more executive orders, please click here.

