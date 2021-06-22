Here are some ways to save on your power bill during summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As temperatures go up, so does your power bill, but there are things you can do to help save yourself some money during the warmer weather.

Georgia Power said summer is the main season they see an increase in customers’ energy bills.

Spokesperson Craig Bell said putting your thermostat on 78 degrees and changing your air filter helps save money.

“The harder your A/C unit has to work, pulling air through a dirty filter, that drives your utility bill up. We also encourage customers to unplug lamps, computers, because if you’re not going to be using them, they still do use a bit of electricity plugged in,” explained Bell.

Here are tips from the utility:

Recycle your refrigerator – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more.

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters regularly and trim plants outside your unit.

Food storage – Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency, but be careful not to overfill and avoid leaving the door open for long periods.

Heat in the kitchen – Reduce the temperature inside your home by cooking food on outdoor grills, in the microwave or stove top instead of the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to the burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on pots to keep in heat.

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program – The program helps customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program – The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP

Lighting – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Additionally, Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WALB