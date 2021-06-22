Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island’s online portal to apply for a permit to be down for several days

Town of Hilton Head Island
Town of Hilton Head Island(Town of Hilton Head Island)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Heads up if you plan on using Hilton Head Island’s online portal to apply for a permit, the system will be down for several days this week.

The town is transitioning to a new online portal. The current system will be down beginning Thursday at midnight.

They expect the upgrades to be completed by Sunday, June 27. While the system is down you will not be able to apply for a permit online.

However, you can still apply in-person, over the phone, or through email.

