Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV.

Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

