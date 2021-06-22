Lawsuit dropped over MLB pulling All-Star Game out of Atlanta

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The plaintiffs are dropping a lawsuit against Major League Baseball for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

The Job Creators Network announced Monday it’s withdrawing the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs originally sued on behalf of local small businesses, claiming they will lose $100 million if the game is not played in Cobb County.

Major League Baseball moved the game in response to Georgia’s new voting law, passed in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Critics say it will silence the voices of minority voters.

