Lowcountry representatives respond to infrastructure bill

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry members of the House of Representatives have differing opinions on the latest infrastructure bill to come out of Washington.

District 1 Representative and Republican Nancy Mace spoke at an event for the Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina organization, while District 6 Representative and Democrat Jim Clyburn detailed his opinion during a speech on the house floor.

While Mace derided what she called the bill’s lack of focus on actual needs, Clyburn wanted more emphasis placed on increased access to broadband internet.

In her speech to the Americans for Prosperity coalition Mace said any infrastructure plan she supports, needs to be bipartisan. According to Mace she voted against the bill because it included things like art, sculptures and landscaping, while not focusing on “filling potholes”.

Clyburn on the other hand said he was pushing for the bill to include money for expanding broadband. He says Americans should treat the information highway or internet the same as their actual highways, as a public good.

Clyburn said “Ensuring every American has access to affordable high-speed broadband will help prepare our children and grandchildren for a brighter future.”

The new bill calls for more than $750 billion over an eight year period, however it still needs more support from both sides of the aisle in order to pass the Senate.

