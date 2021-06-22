Northbound lanes of MLK Blvd. closed between Oglethorpe, Broughton streets due to large sinkhole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets due to a large sinkhole.

The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

#SPDtraffic Northbound lanes of MLK between Oglethorpe and Broughton is closed due to a large sinkhole. Duration of closure unknown. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j4usgZ8Guo — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 22, 2021

According to the City of Savannah, this is due to a water main break and the road will be closed until Thursday, June 24.

