Northbound lanes of MLK Blvd. closed between Oglethorpe, Broughton streets due to large sinkhole

Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and...
Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets due to a large sinkhole.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets due to a large sinkhole.

The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

According to the City of Savannah, this is due to a water main break and the road will be closed until Thursday, June 24.

