Northbound lanes of MLK Blvd. closed between Oglethorpe, Broughton streets due to large sinkhole
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets due to a large sinkhole.
The Savannah Police Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
#SPDtraffic Northbound lanes of MLK between Oglethorpe and Broughton is closed due to a large sinkhole. Duration of closure unknown. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j4usgZ8Guo— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 22, 2021
According to the City of Savannah, this is due to a water main break and the road will be closed until Thursday, June 24.
