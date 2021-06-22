Package stores on the ballot in Statesboro in Nov.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Statesboro will decide in November whether stores in the city can expand alcohol sales to include liquor. City council voted to call for a referendum.

Statesboro’s mayor says the decision whether or not to allow package stores in the city should be in the hands of the voters.

At their last meeting, Statesboro city council voted to call for a referendum and allow voters to decide whether to allow retail stores to sell liquor. Several stores exist close by, just beyond Bulloch County’s borders. The city’s had beer and wine sales for decades and voters approved mixed drink sales in 1997. Council members have discussed possible package sales for more than a decade.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar says he’s glad it’s finally going to a public vote.

“It’s always been my pretext that it’s long been time for the citizens of Statesboro to make the decision whether we have package stores or not,” said Mayor McCollar.

Voters will decide in November, to coincide with elections for mayor and council seats. At their last meeting, council disagreed on whether to call for the vote in November or wait for the May 2022 primaries.

“For me, that was “six in one hand, half-dozen in the other”. The one thing I always wanted to make sure was that people of the community understand what the policy is going to be.”

The mayor says between now and November, voters have time to study the issue and make a decision.

He says, if the referendum passes, it would go into affect only after the city finalized all the ordinances to regulate sales. In Statesboro, Dal Cannady WTOC news.

Statesboro voters will go to the polls November 2.

