Safe Kids Savannah raising awareness to hot car safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer officially started on Sunday, and a local group is raising awareness about cases of children left in hot cars.

Safe Kids Savannah is a coalition with a mission of preventing accidental childhood injuries.

The program coordinator says with rising temperatures, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant about knowing where your children are.

He says more than half of hot car injuries to children happen because they were forgotten in the car, and that they are seeing more cases of curious kids making their way into parked cars.

He says time is of the essence in responding to these kinds of emergencies.

“So if that does happen, make sure you call 911 immediately. If for some reason, it’s not your child, it’s not your car, you do come upon a child in a car, still call 911 immediately. The best thing you can do is act,” said Sam Wilson, Program Coordinator for Safe Kids Savannah.

Wilson says a car can get 20 degrees hotter in 20 minutes, and that no amount of time unsupervised in a car is safe for kids.

