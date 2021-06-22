Savannah mayor announces end to Parklet Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we slowly get back to normal - a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van Johnson announced this morning businesses will no longer be able to use parking spaces for outdoor dining.

The pandemic has been tough on small businesses in many ways, which is why some businesses say outdoor seating in these temporary parking spaces is what’s been keeping them afloat. Some businesses say without them, they don’t know what the next few months will look like.

“That’s news to me”

The owner of Namaste Savannah says he is surprised by the Mayor’s announcement to end the outdoor parklet program this month.

“By being a small business, by being new in the market, by looking at the customer’s point of view on a day-to-day basis, it would’ve been better to have seating outside,” said Loken Chand, co-owner of Namaste Savannah.

Loken says most of those spaces are full on weekends and reserved in advance.

“One thing losing customers, another thing, loss of revenue and then uh being able to work around, we’ll have to find another way.”

Just last month Loken told WTOC the one thing that helped his business during COVID-19 was extra outdoor seating. Today he is not as optimistic about what will happen as it phases out.

“Having that option to provide your customer is a big deal so if that’s taken out we might be losing a few people who don’t wanna come in.”

Some tourists we talked to agree having that outdoor option is nice.

But while those parking spaces are helping bring in additional revenue for small businesses, they’re also costing the city.

“The reality is that they were offered for free. And these parking spaces have value,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Other employees working in Downtown Savannah say they don’t know what another solution would be as these spaces are taken away. The city says they are working on other options for the future.

“The Parklets have proven so popular that city staff is investigating ways of creating a more permanent parklet program.”

But Namaste is ready for whatever comes their way.

“2020 made people think outside the box”

So as the City searches for another solution, small businesses will continue to figure out how to stay afloat.

