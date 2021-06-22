Sky Cams
Savannah Police Chief gives update on Avery St. mass shooting

Savannah Police investigate mass shooting in Savannah.
Savannah Police investigate mass shooting in Savannah.(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly a week and a half since two people were killed in a shooting on Avery Street that injured another six.

Police continue to look for who is responsible for this mass shooting. Savannah Police’s Chief explained where the investigation stands and how they plan to move forward.

Savannah Police Department’s investigation into the mass shooting on Avery Street continues after they say people started speaking out.

“I really want to thank the public for the information. They have been and continue to provide to us. We’re receiving you know tip information in various forms on almost a daily basis and this is great and very encouraging news,” said Chief Roy Minter.

Savannah Police have gotten nine tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers, three into the police hotline and a couple others from the Mayor. Chief Minter says detectives are actively working to follow up on those leads.

He did clarify the people they questioned with a red Honda are not connected to the mass shooting that happened on June 11. However, they are still searching for the red or dark colored sedan that was found fleeing from the scene on Avery Street and say the vehicle may have damage from the gunfire exchange.

When asked if they have people of interest in the case, Chief Minter said that’s something they’re still working on.

“I can tell you that talking to the investigative personnel involved in this investigation that we believe this case is solvable. The detectives are still following up on several leads and tips involving this investigation. I know they’re not getting a lot of sleep, but they remain committed to solving this case and I really appreciate all the hard work and effort they are putting into this investigation,” said Chief Minter.

Chief says they continue to have a presence in the area around Avery Street and will maintain their enforcement there as well.

