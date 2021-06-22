Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Wetter day, with a couple gusty thunderstorms

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We begins Tuesday with warm temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the immediate Savannah Metro, humid conditions and spotty rain showers that are moving southwest, to northeast, across the area.

Spotty rain is likely through the morning commute. A few commutes may be wet, while others remain dry or mostly dry.

Rain coverage is forecast to increase from southwest, to northeast, through mid-morning. Rain and storms become widespread late morning through early afternoon. A couple storms may become strong; producing gusty winds and torrential rain. Street flooding may occur in a few spots today. Clouds and rain keep temperatures cooler; generally in the mid-80s.

Many communities will average between 0.75″ and 1.25″ of rain accumulation today. A few spots could receive more than 3″ of rain.

A gradual drying trend and only hit-or-miss type rain is in the forecast later this afternoon and evening. Spotty rain showers remain possible tonight into the Wednesday morning drive in to work, along with muggy conditions.

The chance of downpours increases, again, during the daylight hours Wednesday. We’ll slide into a more typical summer-time pattern heading into late-week; afternoons will be hot and humid. There is a daily chance of scattered downpours through the weekend.

Best,

Cutter

