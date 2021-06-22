Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination

By Ed Payne
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People who roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccination at Walgreens will now receive $25, the pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.

People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.

“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
The 2016 conviction of Walter Moon has been reversed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Supreme Court of Georgia reverses conviction in Labor Day double homicide from 2012
Chatham County Police investigating shooting that injured two at southside hotel
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022
Savannah Fire respond to house fire on 41 Street.
One adult, three children displaced after fire spreads from shed to home in Savannah

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 press briefing; 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
NASA sends squid into space for research