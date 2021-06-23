Beaufort city council passes $23.7 million budget

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort City Council passed the city’s operating budget for 2022.

City officials said the council passed a budget that totaled at $23,769,178 at its Tuesday meeting.

The fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2022.

The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the City’s expectation that tourism will rebound in the coming year.

The $23.7 million comes in at 3.24% over the 2021 budget, and city officials say it includes a 1.1 millage reduction. The millage reduction means that homeowners will pay less in property tax.

The city says $18.7 million of the budget has been appropriated to the city’s General Fund which includes most of Beaufort’s departmental operations and debt service.

The Parks & Tourism Fund appropriations, which includes some police operations, marine operations, Waterfront Park operations, parking operations and various downtown operations, is budgeted at $3.3 million, city officials say.

$1.1 million has been allocated for the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund and officials say the State Accommodations Fund is budgeted for $491,686. The State Accommodations Fund includes various tourism and marketing functions, as well as grants.

Finally, city officials say the Fire Impact Fund is budgeted at $70,400.

Homeowners will see their monthly trash refuse fee increasing from $16.20 to $20 a month. City officials say residents last saw a trash refuse fee hike in 2014.

Capital Waste Services will take over Beaufort’s trash and recycling services beginning July 1, officials say. This is the same day as the price hike.

City official say the budget reflects no new debt.

The budget ordinance can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.