Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort city council passes $23.7 million budget

The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the...
The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the City’s expectation that tourism will rebound in the coming year.(WITN)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort City Council passed the city’s operating budget for 2022.

City officials said the council passed a budget that totaled at $23,769,178 at its Tuesday meeting.

The fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2022.

The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the City’s expectation that tourism will rebound in the coming year.

The $23.7 million comes in at 3.24% over the 2021 budget, and city officials say it includes a 1.1 millage reduction. The millage reduction means that homeowners will pay less in property tax.

The city says $18.7 million of the budget has been appropriated to the city’s General Fund which includes most of Beaufort’s departmental operations and debt service.

The Parks & Tourism Fund appropriations, which includes some police operations, marine operations, Waterfront Park operations, parking operations and various downtown operations, is budgeted at $3.3 million, city officials say.

$1.1 million has been allocated for the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund and officials say the State Accommodations Fund is budgeted for $491,686. The State Accommodations Fund includes various tourism and marketing functions, as well as grants.

Finally, city officials say the Fire Impact Fund is budgeted at $70,400.

Homeowners will see their monthly trash refuse fee increasing from $16.20 to $20 a month. City officials say residents last saw a trash refuse fee hike in 2014.

Capital Waste Services will take over Beaufort’s trash and recycling services beginning July 1, officials say. This is the same day as the price hike.

City official say the budget reflects no new debt.

The budget ordinance can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his wife in Richmond Hill
Handcuffs
14-year-old boy arrested in Georgia shooting death
CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money
CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money