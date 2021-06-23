Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money

CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money
CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is issuing an alert to local businesses after receiving reports about a man who is claiming to be working with police to raise money.

CCPD says they got a call from a business owner saying a man claiming to work for the police department but dressed in regular clothes came into his business claiming to sell magazine ads to help raise money for drug prevention programs.

Several other businesses have now come forward reporting the same individual falsely selling advertising on behalf of the department.

CCPD is not going door-to-door, or calling anyone, asking for money for a police publication. They say on occasions when officers do reach out to the community for support of an event or program, they are dressed in uniform, driving a marked vehicle, and provide a business card.

If you have been approached by a civilian claiming to work with CCPD who is trying to sell you something or asking for a donation, please call CCPD’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500 to speak with an officer.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Pooler Police looking for suspect after shooting near Towne Center Boulevard
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Hurricane supply buckets available for Chatham Co. residents
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
2019 Picnic in the Park in Forsyth Park.
Savannah Philharmonic announces ‘Phil the Park’ set for October in Forsyth Park
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits