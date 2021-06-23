CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is issuing an alert to local businesses after receiving reports about a man who is claiming to be working with police to raise money.

CCPD says they got a call from a business owner saying a man claiming to work for the police department but dressed in regular clothes came into his business claiming to sell magazine ads to help raise money for drug prevention programs.

Several other businesses have now come forward reporting the same individual falsely selling advertising on behalf of the department.

CCPD is not going door-to-door, or calling anyone, asking for money for a police publication. They say on occasions when officers do reach out to the community for support of an event or program, they are dressed in uniform, driving a marked vehicle, and provide a business card.

If you have been approached by a civilian claiming to work with CCPD who is trying to sell you something or asking for a donation, please call CCPD’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500 to speak with an officer.

