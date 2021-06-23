Community Champions: Savannah Philharmonic teams up with Horizons Savannah for summer camps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They have found ways to bring music to people while traditional concerts were not possible.

Now, the Savannah Philharmonic is returning to its long-held tradition of introducing music into people’s lives.

“This was not possible last year. But thankfully, we are in a little better place this year,” Keitaro Harada said.

And the Philharmonic is back in its familiar place in front of local youngsters. Teaching music, making impressions, changing lives at the Horizons Savannah Summer Camp.

“The point of our initiative here is to introduce students to instruments they may have never seen before. We’re hoping that, after they find the love of music and the joy of playing an instrument, they go back to their schools this coming fall and pick up a saxophone or a trumpet or a percussion instrument and enjoy the lifelong music learning we are trying to institute here in Savannah,” Brad Behr said.

The Phil hopes to hit high notes every day through its partnership with Horizons while also starting lifelong musical journeys.

“For these students, it’s really the opportunity to be working with our world-class musicians at the Philharmonic, but also touching the instrument for the first time and having that experience of the instrument vibrating in their hands. That is something they will never forget,” Amu Williams said.

And with social situations continuing to open, the WTOC Community Champions at the Savannah Philharmonic see this summer with Horizons as just the start of showing kids what’s possible through music.

“We’re also partnering with the school throughout the school year and really want to bring the orchestra into the community, into the local neighborhoods and into the local schools. It is my dream for kids in this community to be experiencing musicians in the classroom and then go to a concert and see them live on stage.”

