Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-23-3021

*
*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall just south of the area tonight through Thursday.  This will keep us cooler, less humid and with only a slight chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms.  High pressure settles to our north through Friday.  The circulation around the high will keep our temps well below average due an onshore flow.  Rain chances decrease slightly this weekend allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-89.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 69-77.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s

TROPICS:  A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has remains very disorganized.  There is only a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 2 days.  The wave will continue moving to the west-northwest where it is encountering strong upper level winds.  This should help keep the system weak.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Pooler Police looking for suspect after shooting near Towne Center Boulevard
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Dry at 5:21 a.m.
VIDEO | A drier day with warm afternoon temperatures
First Alert Weather
WEDNESDAY | Warmer temperatures, spotty rain are in the forecast!
*
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-22-2021
Tracking spotty rain at 6:23 a.m.
VIDEO | Wet Tuesday is in the forecast