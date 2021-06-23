Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-23-3021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall just south of the area tonight through Thursday. This will keep us cooler, less humid and with only a slight chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. High pressure settles to our north through Friday. The circulation around the high will keep our temps well below average due an onshore flow. Rain chances decrease slightly this weekend allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 85-89.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 69-77.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s

TROPICS: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands has remains very disorganized. There is only a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 2 days. The wave will continue moving to the west-northwest where it is encountering strong upper level winds. This should help keep the system weak.

