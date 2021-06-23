Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gas prices for July 4th the highest in 7 years

The price for gas isn't likely to decline, as Americans get away after the Covid shutdowns.
The price for gas isn't likely to decline, as Americans get away after the Covid shutdowns.
By Dave Miller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The national average price of gas holds steady at over $3 per gallon as millions of Americans take to the road for Independence Day weekend.

Rising gas prices have become the theme for the 2021 summer travel season.

Even with some relief from a recent small drop in prices, the national average price of gas on July 4 is still expected to be $3.11 per gallon, some 43%, or 93¢ more than last year’s COVID-induced price of $2.18. According to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey in May, 46% of Americans’ plans this summer were affected by high gas prices, which had been rising steadily until recently.

Prior to the upcoming holiday weekend, Americans saw gas prices spike in early March, and again in mid-May because of increasing demand and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

“With the economic recovery from COVID continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”

According to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey, three-fourths of those planning to take a road trip will be taking at least two, further emphasizing the increased demand for gasoline. With COVID recovery continuing this summer, oil prices are likely to remain elevated, keeping gas prices above $3 per gallon for most of the summer.

Labor Day is poised to feature $3+ prices as well, and should any hurricane disrupt supply chains, prices may rise even further.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his wife in Richmond Hill
Handcuffs
14-year-old boy arrested in Georgia shooting death
CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money
CCPD issues warning after man claims to be working with police to raise money