Hilton Head Fire urging firework safety this 4th of July

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With the 4th of July less than two weeks away WTOC talked to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue about firework safety.

Last year Hilton Head Fire dealt with a brush fire on the beach they say was caused by a civilian firework accident. In trying to avoid such incidents this year, their message is simple.

“The best thing to do is leave the fireworks to the professionals. Sparklers actually account for the majority, almost 70 percent, of injuries that happen on the 4th of July, around the 4th of July holiday and they can burn it close to 2000 degrees. So we encourage people to find alternative methods like glow sticks,” said Russell Rogers, Deputy Fire Marshal with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

Rogers continued to say that he wants everyone to enjoy the celebrations but to always keep safety in mind.

