Jesup Police recover vehicle connected to downtown shooting

Investigators have recovered the Nissan Murano involved in the shooting in the 100 block of West Cherry Street.
Investigators have recovered the Nissan Murano involved in the shooting in the 100 block of West Cherry Street.(Jesup Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department has an update in a downtown shooting that happened a week ago Wednesday.

Investigators have recovered the Nissan Murano involved in the shooting in the 100 block of West Cherry Street. They say they were following up on a lead received and located the vehicle at a residence and recovered it.

A person of interest was also questioned and released from the same location. Investigators have asked the GBI to help process the vehicle.

After a search warrant was executed, several items of evidence were found in the vehicle.

Lavonte Tamar Stokes
Lavonte Tamar Stokes(Jesup Police Department)

Police say they are still looking for Lavonte Tamar Stokes who is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police at 912.427.1300.

