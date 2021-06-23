Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Bluffton car dealership

Jordan Meeks
Jordan Meeks(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 25-year old man is charged with stealing catalytic converters from a Bluffton car dealership.

Jordan Taylor Meeks is charged with theft of nonferrous metal.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Meeks at Stokes Toyota earlier this week. It is welcomed news to nearby dealership owners.

“I was happy to read that. It’s really, really good. Anytime they catch a criminal it is good because they sell these things for a fraction of what they are worth,” O.C. Welch said.

Catalytic converters are being stolen all over the country because they are made of a rare and valuable metal and can be disconnected quickly. Dealerships have been hit numerous times. Like at O.C Welch Ford—they have had the part stolen off 14 cars in the past several months.

“For three or four months ago, it was cars getting hit every night, you know multiple dealerships both sides of the road,” Welch said.

Stealing catalytic converters from a dealership slows down the car buying process. Officials say what once was ready to roll, now must go to service.

“Well, you have to get new converters you have to order them, sometimes they are on backorder, and you can’t sell them until you replace them,” Welch said.

He says that can cost about $4,000 to fix while the part sells for a few hundred dollars. O.C Welch says he’s hopeful South Carolina’s new law will help.

The new law means those convicted of buying or selling a stolen catalytic converter could face up to three years in prison.

“If the end user wasn’t buying then the crime wouldn’t be committed,” Welch said.

While it’s unclear if the suspect arrested by the sheriff’s office is connected to other stolen parts, O.C. Welch says they filed police reports with Jasper County.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

Investigators have recovered the Nissan Murano involved in the shooting in the 100 block of...
Jesup Police recover vehicle connected to downtown shooting
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
City officials said the council passed a budget that totaled at $23,769,178 at its Tuesday...
Beaufort city council passes $23.7 million budget