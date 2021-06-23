Manufacturing tour creating more jobs in Georgia

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a big demand for workers in Georgia.

Several businesses in our area have told us about the challenges they’re facing hiring and keeping workers.

Tuesday, the Founder and CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance visited the Daniel Defense manufacturing facility in Bryan County. It’s part of his statewide tour promoting manufacturing jobs in Georgia.

“Just about every manufacture we know has open positions. They have machines that are not running because they can’t find people to fill them. So there’s a great demand for people in the manufacturing space,” said Jason Moss, Founder and CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.

“We probably have about 20 positions open, mostly looking for machinists and CNC machine operators. Those people are really high in demand right now cause they are the ones making things happen. if the machines are blinking red out there that means we’re not making parts or hitting the demand,” said Matt Allbritton, Director of Marketing at Daniel Defense.

Matt says Daniel Defense has increased starting pay for employees.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.