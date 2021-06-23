Newest exhibit at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head opens

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Gullah Geechee Museum of Hilton Head is getting a new installment and it’s something that has quite a history.

The newest exhibit at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head started with an everyday conversation two years ago.

“November 30, 2019. I had five guests and I point to the trailer over there and this gentleman look and then he raise his hand and he said Miss Cohen I’m affiliated with the great Dane company. So I said really? And he said yeah and I will help you. And that started the ball rolling,” said Louise Miller Cohen, Founder/Director of Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island.

From those moments to Wednesday morning, work had to be done. The mural depicts Cohen’s aunt who lived in the 1947 trailer after losing her home to a fire. Cohen says the exhibit’s got a job to do to help others understand how the Gullah people thrived here before others made their way to the island.

“It’s gonna tell the story how the Gullah Geechee people lived on this island before the bridge, how they took whatever they had and made do with it, and of course when you look around there other people who going to get some ideas and do the same thing.”

She says God told her to preserve everything around her and now that she’s made the most of the trailer, the piece’s role as a storyteller is a necessary one.

“The stories got to, it have to be told, it have to be told, because our people made it from where we were to where we are today and God going to be with us and we’re going to always make it, and our children need to know that.”

With the trailer refurbished and the mural hung, all that’s left is to put up the story of the Gullah people on either side of the artwork.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.