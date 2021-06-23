Sky Cams
Savannah Philharmonic announces ‘Phil the Park’ set for October in Forsyth Park

2019 Picnic in the Park in Forsyth Park.
2019 Picnic in the Park in Forsyth Park.(source: WTOC)
By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic announced its 2021-2022 season lineup, with the return of a beloved local tradition.

The theme of this year’s season is “Sountrack of Savannah.”

“The Soundtrack of Savannah is more than connecting with our community through music. This season’s message is simple. It’s an open invitation to enjoy music with our friends and neighbors while exploring the unique places, flavors, and events of our region,” the announcement said.

The 2021-2022 season includes events in the Savannah Historic District, on Tybee Island, in Richmond Hill, the Landings and more.

The Philharmonic’s popular “Picnic in the Park” will transform to a new event this year, “Phil the Park.” The free, outdoor, family-friendly concert will be held in Forsyth Park on Saturday, October 9 at 5 p.m.

“Kick off the 2021-2022 season with everyone’s favorite outdoor concert in Forsyth Park! Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics as your SavPhil performs fun, feel-good favorites, movie hits, and of course, Tchaikovsky’s ever-rousing “1812 Overture” complete with live firing cannons. Savannah Philharmonic opens its 2021/22 season with a free musical celebration featuring the full orchestra, two special guest vocalists (winners of the 2020 and 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition), and our Philharmonic Chorus.”

WTOC is a proud community partner of the Savannah Philharmonic and will have full coverage of “Phil the Park.”

For more information on the 2021-2022 season, please click here.

