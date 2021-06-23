Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sylvania Police looking for suspect in Tuesday morning stabbing

Traquan Rashad Bangs
Traquan Rashad Bangs(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Sylvania say a suspect in a stabbing case is still on the run.

Sylvania Police say they’re looking for Traquan Rashad Bangs in connection to a stabbing early Tuesday morning on Randall Street.

They have arrest warrants on him for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and more. They say they’ve searched this community with no sign of him but they’re looking for him elsewhere too.

They’re working with authorities in Chatham County.

“We ran his criminal history after we got a report on the crime. He has a lot of ties back to Chatham County,” said Sylvania Police Chief Shane Burke.

The chief says the stabbing victim remains hospitalized from those injuries.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Sylvania Police or your local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Since the pandemic, small businesses have come to value every customer even more. Wednesday,...
Sylvania ‘lunch mob’ is eating local
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his wife in Richmond Hill