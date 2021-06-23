“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Police continue to investigate the death of Madison Bishop after a fight with her longtime boyfriend Richard Dodson last Thursday. Bishop’s family continues to grieve Madison’s death one day at a time.

“It’s really, really hard. This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from. Everyday I think, I shake my head and think, something will be different. I keep hoping to call her and for her to pick up the phone and that’s not the case,” said Ariel Snipes, Madison’s sister.

Ariel says her sister was taken too soon.

“Everyone deserves a relationship free of domestic violence.”

As police continue to investigate her death, the family is still coming to terms with their loss.

“Words cannot express how devastated we and the children are with the loss of their mother, and in a matter of hours, the children lost both of their parents.”

Madison leaves behind her three children ages 7, 13 and 15.

“She left this Earth too early at 34 years of age. She has three amazing, beautiful children um, that miss their mama. And I wish I could take the pain away from them,” Ariel said. “It’s sad that she cannot see them grow up.”

So they try to hold on to what they loved about her most.

“People constantly talk about her laughter. She had a very unique laugh.”

Ariel says Madison will be remembered for her selflessness.

“She constantly put others before herself, including her children and her friends and family. That is Madison’s legacy.”

But Ariel says the tragic end to Madison’s story doesn’t have to be the same end for someone else.

“Please reach out for help and if only my sister reached out for help, maybe she could still be here today.”

A funeral for Madison is this Saturday in Newnan, Georgia.

The family is still accepting donations for the funeral and to support Madison’s three children.

They have a Meal Train and a GoFundMe that you can donate to.

