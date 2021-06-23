Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three

Madison Bishop
Madison Bishop(Courtesy: Ariel Snipes)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Police continue to investigate the death of Madison Bishop after a fight with her longtime boyfriend Richard Dodson last Thursday. Bishop’s family continues to grieve Madison’s death one day at a time.

“It’s really, really hard. This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from. Everyday I think, I shake my head and think, something will be different. I keep hoping to call her and for her to pick up the phone and that’s not the case,” said Ariel Snipes, Madison’s sister.

Ariel says her sister was taken too soon.

“Everyone deserves a relationship free of domestic violence.”

As police continue to investigate her death, the family is still coming to terms with their loss.

“Words cannot express how devastated we and the children are with the loss of their mother, and in a matter of hours, the children lost both of their parents.”

Madison leaves behind her three children ages 7, 13 and 15.

“She left this Earth too early at 34 years of age. She has three amazing, beautiful children um, that miss their mama. And I wish I could take the pain away from them,” Ariel said. “It’s sad that she cannot see them grow up.”

So they try to hold on to what they loved about her most.

“People constantly talk about her laughter. She had a very unique laugh.”

Ariel says Madison will be remembered for her selflessness.

“She constantly put others before herself, including her children and her friends and family. That is Madison’s legacy.”

But Ariel says the tragic end to Madison’s story doesn’t have to be the same end for someone else.

“Please reach out for help and if only my sister reached out for help, maybe she could still be here today.”

A funeral for Madison is this Saturday in Newnan, Georgia.

The family is still accepting donations for the funeral and to support Madison’s three children.

They have a Meal Train and a GoFundMe that you can donate to.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

Jordan Meeks
Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Bluffton car dealership
Investigators have recovered the Nissan Murano involved in the shooting in the 100 block of...
Jesup Police recover vehicle connected to downtown shooting
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
City officials said the council passed a budget that totaled at $23,769,178 at its Tuesday...
Beaufort city council passes $23.7 million budget