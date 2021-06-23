WEDNESDAY | Warmer temperatures, spotty rain are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under some low clouds and patchy fog this morning, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today.

Any fog will lift by 8 a.m. or so.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It’ll feel even warmer with humidity factored in. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain and thunder is possible late morning into the afternoon.

The chance of isolated, to scattered, rain lingers through the rest of the work-week with high temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

Temperatures warm a bit more heading into the afternoon. More communities will peak in the lower 90s in many more communities Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Have a great day,

Cutter

