What it takes to become a firefighter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you think you have what it takes to join the ranks of the Savannah Fire Department, now is your chance to apply.

For the next week, the firefighter trainee application window is open, and the department is looking to add to their ranks.

One thing that really pares down these recruit classes is the physical portion, and Wednesday, WTOC’s Sean Evans got to experience just a little bit of that.

Watch Sean Evans of WTOC train with Savannah Firefighter recruits. Apply to be a permanent part of our team through June 30 at https://t.co/uYW858h6Cw @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/6gHVBGyOFF — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) June 23, 2021

“When you come out with us, it’s not easy. Our physical test is ten minutes, 20 seconds long,” said Wayne Ifill, Savannah Fire Rescue Training Chief.

That ability test includes a stair climb wearing 75 pounds of gear, a 200-foot hose pull, crawling through a dark tunnel and a 100-foot ladder climb.

“I’ve seen people who thought they were in shape never come back after a first practice.”

Out of hundreds of applicants they receive in some cases, the department narrows the pool to just 25 to be hired.

“We’re in our gear all day, training all day in this Georgia heat…I think that’s definitely the physical aspect is probably the hardest part,” said Dillon Stamm, Savannah Fire recruit.

But for this recruit, it’s a calling.

“The reason I got into the fire service initially was, I had an incident with my family when I was younger. And I just saw the way the firefighters were able to come in and have an affect on my family. And that’s what initially drove me toward the fire service,” said Stamm.

While the applications might be coming in a little slower than they’d like, SFD leaders say that tends to pick up once those with firefighting potential see that the opportunity is there.

Again, the application window is open now until June 30th.

