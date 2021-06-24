Burton Fire Captain helps passenger in distress on airplane

BUTON, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders are really never off the job, even when they’re on vacation.

A Burton Fire Captain is being recognized for helping an airline passenger who was having a crises in mid flight.

Captain Bobby Davidson was returning from a family vacation when he noticed one of the passengers in distress. The passenger is a military veteran and was experiencing a PTSD crisis.

Captain Davidson is an Air Force veteran and has trained to help firefighters cope with PTSD. Captain Davidson used his training to help calm the veteran, allowing the plane to land safely at their destination.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.