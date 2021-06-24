Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County Police searching for missing runaway teen

Lakendra Sol
Lakendra Sol(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing runaway teen.

They say 15-year-old Lakendra Sol was last seen late Wednesday afternoon after she left her residence and took a cab to the area of Montgomery Street and 54th Street.

She is 5′09″, weighs about 115 pounds, and has shoulder length braids. Police say she was possibly wearing pants, a short sleeve black t-shirt and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes down both sleeves, along with a zebra print bonnet.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill

Latest News

A Burton Fire Captain is being recognized for helping an airline passenger who was having a...
Burton Fire Captain helps passenger in distress on airplane
Dean Forest Rd. closed at Old Louisville Rd. due to crash with serious injuries
Dean Forest Rd. closed at Old Louisville Rd. due to crash with serious injuries
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
Dean Forest Rd. closed at Old Louisville Rd. due to crash with serious injuries
Several Chatham Co. middle schoolers helped produce and host a live sports talk radio show...
SCCPSS middle schoolers host sports radio show