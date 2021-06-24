Chatham County Police searching for missing runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing runaway teen.

They say 15-year-old Lakendra Sol was last seen late Wednesday afternoon after she left her residence and took a cab to the area of Montgomery Street and 54th Street.

She is 5′09″, weighs about 115 pounds, and has shoulder length braids. Police say she was possibly wearing pants, a short sleeve black t-shirt and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes down both sleeves, along with a zebra print bonnet.

Anyone with information should call 911.

