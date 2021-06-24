City of Savannah to end parklet program July 1st

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot program to help Savannah restaurants expand seating outside will soon come to an end, with a more permanent version of the program coming back at the first of next year.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the move on Tuesday, pointing out the valuable downtown parking spots outside businesses that were converted to outdoor seating during the pandemic were offered for free.

The expanded outdoor seating in parking spaces is set to end on July 1, then the work between city staff and restaurant owners will begin. Mayor Johnson pointed out that these spots have value. So, city staff tells WTOC that some of the work happening over the next six months will be coming up with a price tag for parking spaces outside businesses that they can use for outdoor seating.

“What I can assure you is, equity will always be a part of the dialogue when we develop a policy. That we will look at what kinds of restrictions, and how people are constricted relative to the streetscape and relative to the pocketbook,” said Susan Broker with the Savannah Office of Special Events, Film, & Tourism.

The city should have the new ordinance written by January 1, 2022, and then businesses can apply to purchase the parking spots.

Broker said hopefully those applications will be through the review process so outdoor seating can open back up by next spring.

