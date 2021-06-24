Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 6-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will push south of the area today and stall into Friday. This will keep us cooler, less humid and with only a slight chance for showers and storms mainly south of the Altamaha River. High pressure settles to our north through Friday. The circulation around the high will keep our temps well below average and bring in Atlantic moisture which increases our chance for showers and storms. Rain chances decrease slightly this weekend allowing for more sun and warmer temps.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 83-86.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows 65-72.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical wave located just east of Barbados has remains very disorganized. There is only a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 2 days. The wave will continue moving to the west-northwest where it is encountering strong upper level winds. This should help keep the system weak. A strong tropical wave has moved of the west African coast. This wave will continue to move in a general west direction and has a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.

