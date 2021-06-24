Sky Cams
Dean Forest Rd. closed at Old Louisville Rd. due to crash with serious injuries

The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest Road closed at old Louisville Road.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest Road closed at old Louisville Road.

Police say two vehicles are involved and there are serious injuries.

TIU is on the scene. The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

WTOC has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information.

