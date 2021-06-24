East Georgia Regional to soon allow visitors

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One area hospital is again opening their doors after more than a year of restrictions.

East Georgia Regional and other hospitals across the country restricted victors due to COVID more than a year ago. The hospital’s administrator says this is one of several cautious steps to bring things back to normal.

On Monday, they started allowing each patient two visitors at a time. Hospitals across the nation stopped visitors at any point while some facilities allowed only a single visitor over the course of a patient’s stay. The hospital’s CEO says they lifted the restriction after discussions with staff and physicians who say safe interaction helps in recovery.

“We try to be flexible because that’s part of the healing process. We find that patients do better when they have visitors in terms of emotionally, so that’s very important,” said CEO Stephen Pennington.

He says they’re still restricting visitors for COVID patients and visitors for other patients must be over the age of 16. He says if the hospital or the community see a spike again they’ll restrict visitors and for as long as they need to, but he hopes they won’t have to.

