Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to move forward

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has allowed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the November election and seeking a review of absentee ballots to move forward.

Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County.

A judge on Thursday dismissed the county, county election board and county courts clerk as parties. But he granted a request by the petitioners to add the individual county election board members as respondents, meaning the lawsuit can proceed.

