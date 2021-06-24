Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant

Latest News

This week is the last week for federal unemployment benefits in both Georgia and South...
$300 federal unemployment benefits ending this week
South Carolina’s nearly $11 billion budget has been sent to the governor’s desk as lawmakers...
What’s in the nearly $11 billion state budget heading to McMaster’s desk?
The National Anthem plays to empty seats in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park before an...
Lawsuit dropped over MLB pulling All-Star Game out of Atlanta
Jim Clyburn and Nancy Mace
Lowcountry representatives respond to infrastructure bill
S.C. bill allows mental health professionals to refuse care based on beliefs