Memorial Health Children’s Hospital holding family vaccination clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here in Georgia and South Carolina, we’re seen little movement in vaccination numbers since the national month of action was announced.

That’s a data point local health leaders are looking to change. Memorial Health Children’s Hospital is hosting a family vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon to help.

The vaccine clinic will be held here at the Memorial Health Children’s Hospital from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to anybody 12 and older.

As the only children’s hospital in southeast Georgia, they want to make sure parent’s have a place to bring their kids to get the vaccine.

Everyone that goes Thursday will also receive a car thermometer for hot car safety awareness.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.