Memorial Health Children’s Hospital holding family vaccination clinic

The new Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah.
The new Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah.(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here in Georgia and South Carolina, we’re seen little movement in vaccination numbers since the national month of action was announced.

That’s a data point local health leaders are looking to change. Memorial Health Children’s Hospital is hosting a family vaccination clinic Thursday afternoon to help.

The vaccine clinic will be held here at the Memorial Health Children’s Hospital from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to anybody 12 and older.

As the only children’s hospital in southeast Georgia, they want to make sure parent’s have a place to bring their kids to get the vaccine.

Everyone that goes Thursday will also receive a car thermometer for hot car safety awareness.

