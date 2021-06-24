Sky Cams
New task force in Savannah to crack down on organized crime

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones will lay out details of a new Racketeering and Organized Crime Unit.

The new unit will be a county-wide task force combining the efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors, and elected and community leaders.

Some of the groups’ purposes will be to collect and share information on gangs, empower the community through education and outreach, and develop protocols to improve law enforcement response times, incident readiness and unified support.

D.A. Jones spoke with members of Buy Local Savannah Thursday about her crime fighting priorities.

“What creates safe communities is crime prevention and intervention. My goal is not just to solve the cases that come to the courthouse or come across my desk. My ultimate goal is to strive so that we can prevent crimes from being committed,” said D.A. Jones.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

