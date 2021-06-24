Roundabout coming to dangerous Bulloch Co. intersection

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One dangerous intersection in Bulloch County will look drastically different in a couple of years.

Stand out here at Harville and Langston Chapel roads at certain times of day to count cars, you’ll need all your fingers and toes, and then some. But Georgia Department of Transportation says they have a solution on the way.

Morning traffic gets heavier than you might expect on a two lane road. Langston Chapel Road intersects Harville Road in the middle of a curve. Neighbors say more and more development nearby means they see more crashes than ever before.

“You see wrecks and people almost cause a wreck. There ain’t a day that goes by that you don’t see an accident,” said neighbor Richard Sheffield.

Georgia Department of Transportation says they’re designing a roundabout to go there and hopefully make it safer.

“With roundabouts, you have fewer collision points. Think about an intersection. Where do you hit a car, in the side. This is a safer alternative,” said Jill Nagel with Georgia Department of Transportation.

She says that will mean acquiring property from neighbors and some from the church across the street. The project will cost about $2 million and construction would start roughly two years from now. Richard says he’d prefer to see a traffic light instead of a roundabout, but it definitely needs something.

Of course we’ll keep you updated on that construction.

