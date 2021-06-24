Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at a fast food restaurant on June 16.

According to SPD, officers were called to Church’s Chicken in the 4100 block of Montgomery Street after the suspect displayed a firearm during an argument with another woman in the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black female with blonde hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing black sandals, blue shorts and a black sleeveless shirt. She left the restaurant in a newer model blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact the SPD Crime Tipline at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

