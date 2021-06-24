SCCPSS middle schoolers host sports radio show
Campers produce, host show as part of summer CTAE camp
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Chatham County middle schoolers put on a headset and spoke live into a microphone Wednesday, hosting a sports talk radio show to wrap up a session of SCCPSS CTAE summer camp.
The campers helped produce and host a 30 minute show for Low Country Radio, which aired the show live on the station’s website.
