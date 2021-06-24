Suspect arrested for May 2020 shooting on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting in May 2020 in St. Helena.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tey’Veon Smalls, of Ridgeland, was arrested on June 23, 2021.

Smalls is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Malcolm Moore, of Beaufort, during a pool party on Seaside Road.

Smalls was arrested on warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.