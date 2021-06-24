Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Suspect arrested for May 2020 shooting on St. Helena Island

Tey'Veon Smalls
Tey'Veon Smalls(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting in May 2020 in St. Helena.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Tey’Veon Smalls, of Ridgeland, was arrested on June 23, 2021.

Smalls is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Malcolm Moore, of Beaufort, during a pool party on Seaside Road.

Smalls was arrested on warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant

Latest News

The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
SCDOT announces Hilton Head's Cross Island Parkway will reopen its toll Friday.
Toll collections ending on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Pkwy
Businesses will no longer be able to use parking spaces for outdoor dining in the city of...
City of Savannah to end parklet program July 1st