Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

THURSDAY | A warm, drier day is in the forecast!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(First Alert Weather)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and humid across the Savannah Metro, though, cooler than yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around the core of the Metro.

But, some 60s are possible further inland before 8 a.m. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 80s. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but the greater chance of rain is well southwest of Savannah today.

A better shot at scattered downpours returns Friday.

We begin with a chance of coastal showers in the morning Friday. You may encounter some wet roadways, especially east of I-95, early Friday morning. The chance of rain increases and expands inland through the day. Rain coverage is forecast to remain scattered with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s y mid-afternoon.

A very summery forecast lingers this weekend with warm temperatures in the upper 80s to 90° each afternoon and an isolated, to scattered, chance of rain and thunder each day.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
Richard Dodson
Man charged with killing his fiancé in Richmond Hill
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant

Latest News

Blustery at the beaches with a moderate risk of rip currents
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Dave’s 6 p.m. weather forecast
Dave’s 6 p.m. weather forecast
Hurricane supply buckets available for Chatham Co. residents
Hurricane supply buckets available for Chatham Co. residents
LIVE: Cutter Martin at the EOA hurricane bucket giveaway in Savannah
LIVE: Cutter Martin at the EOA hurricane bucket giveaway in Savannah