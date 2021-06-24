THURSDAY | A warm, drier day is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and humid across the Savannah Metro, though, cooler than yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s around the core of the Metro.

But, some 60s are possible further inland before 8 a.m. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 80s. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but the greater chance of rain is well southwest of Savannah today.

A better shot at scattered downpours returns Friday.

We begin with a chance of coastal showers in the morning Friday. You may encounter some wet roadways, especially east of I-95, early Friday morning. The chance of rain increases and expands inland through the day. Rain coverage is forecast to remain scattered with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s y mid-afternoon.

A very summery forecast lingers this weekend with warm temperatures in the upper 80s to 90° each afternoon and an isolated, to scattered, chance of rain and thunder each day.

Have a great day,

Cutter

