What happens after Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway closes on July 1?

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - We told you back in February that the toll on the Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway will be removed on July 1 of this year.

As the clock strikes midnight and it is officially July, signs will light up advising drivers to proceed with caution through the toll booths without charge. After that, SCDOT says the booths will only be around until 2022.

“The toll plaza is going to sit there for the rest of the year. Sometime in December or at least that’s the schedule, we are going to put out for bid a contract to remove the toll plaza and any other 12 facilities on the exits on the Cross Island Parkway. And then sometime around the first of the year or sometime in 2022 you will see construction around the toll plaza and other facilities,” said Pete Poore, Director of Communications at SCDOT.

If you own a Palmetto Pass you will be able to return it in person or through the mail, just go to crossislandparkway.org for details.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.