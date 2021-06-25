Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes second arrest in 2020 St. Helena Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in the May 25, 2020 St. Helena Island murder of Malcolm Moore.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old James Stafford Jr. on Friday morning.

Over the past year, the Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to locate witnesses and conduct interviews.

In those interviews, witnesses identified the subjects responsible for Moore’s shooting death as 22-year-old Tey’Veon Smalls of Ridgeland and 25-year-old James Stafford Jr. of St. Helena.

On June 9, 2021, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts of the case.

After reviewing the investigation, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrests of Smalls and Stafford Jr. for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

James Stafford Jr. turned himself in to Sheriff’s Office deputies in Beaufort. He was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.