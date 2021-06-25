Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office makes second arrest in 2020 St. Helena Island murder

James Stafford Jr.
James Stafford Jr.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in the May 25, 2020 St. Helena Island murder of Malcolm Moore.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old James Stafford Jr. on Friday morning.

Over the past year, the Sheriff’s Office says they have continued to locate witnesses and conduct interviews.

In those interviews, witnesses identified the subjects responsible for Moore’s shooting death as 22-year-old Tey’Veon Smalls of Ridgeland and 25-year-old James Stafford Jr. of St. Helena.

On June 9, 2021, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts of the case.

After reviewing the investigation, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrests of Smalls and Stafford Jr. for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

James Stafford Jr. turned himself in to Sheriff’s Office deputies in Beaufort. He was arrested and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
SPD detectives are trying to identify a woman involved in an aggravated assault at Church’s...
Savannah Police working to identify aggravated assault suspect
Madison Bishop
“This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”: Family of Richmond Hill homicide victim remembers mother of three
*
Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a crash that has all lanes of Dean Forest...
TIU investigates fatal crash on Dean Forest Rd.

Latest News

Folks in one Bulloch County town could have an answer Friday afternoon for what will happen...
Brooklet City Council to address Greenway Trail
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Savannah Police looking for missing mother, 1-year-old son
City of Savannah hosts Explore Broughton Community Day, gives updates on streetscape project
City of Savannah hosts Explore Broughton Community Day, gives updates on streetscape project
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Murdaugh family offers $100,000 reward in double shooting case